UC Santa Barbara's JaQuori McLaughlin will work out for the Pacers on Tuesday, along with Alex Antetokounmpo, the youngest brother of 2021 NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Pacers to Hold Ninth Pre-Draft Workout on Tuesday, July 27

Posted: Jul 26, 2021

The Pacers will hold their ninth pre-draft workout in preparation for the 2021 NBA Draft on Tuesday, July 27 at the Ascension St. Vincent Center.

Tuesday's workout group includes Alex Antetokounmpo (UCAM Murcia CB in Spain) and JaQuori McLaughlin (UC Santa Barbara).

The 2021 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, July 29 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The have one first-round pick (the 13th overall selection) and two second-round picks (the 54th and 60th overall selections).

