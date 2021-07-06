Pacers to Hold Fourth Pre-Draft Workout on Wednesday, July 7

The Pacers will hold their fourth pre-draft workout in preparation for the 2021 NBA Draft on Wednesday, July 7 at St. Vincent Center.

Wednesday's workout group includes Derrick Alston Jr. (Boise State), Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois), Isaiah Jackson (Kentucky), Kyle Mangas (Indiana Wesleyan), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Villanova), and Terry Taylor (Austin Peay).

The 2021 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, July 29 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The have one first-round pick (the 13th overall selection) and two second-round picks (the 54th and 60th overall selections).