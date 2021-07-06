Ayo Dosunmu, Isaiah Jackson, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu, Kentucky's Isaiah Jackson, and Villanova's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl are among the six prospects working out for the Pacers on Wednesday.
Getty Images

Pacers to Hold Fourth Pre-Draft Workout on Wednesday, July 7

Posted: Jul 06, 2021

The Pacers will hold their fourth pre-draft workout in preparation for the 2021 NBA Draft on Wednesday, July 7 at St. Vincent Center.

Wednesday's workout group includes Derrick Alston Jr. (Boise State), Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois), Isaiah Jackson (Kentucky), Kyle Mangas (Indiana Wesleyan), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Villanova), and Terry Taylor (Austin Peay).

The 2021 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, July 29 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The have one first-round pick (the 13th overall selection) and two second-round picks (the 54th and 60th overall selections).

Tags
Pacers, 2021 NBA Draft, 2021 Draft Workouts

Related Content

Pacers

2021 NBA Draft

2021 Draft Workouts

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter