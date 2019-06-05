Pacers to Hold Fourth Pre-Draft Workout on Thursday, June 6

The Pacers will hold their fourth pre-draft workout in preparation for the 2019 NBA Draft on Thursday, June 6 at St. Vincent Center.

Thursday's group includes Luguentz Dort (Arizona State), Kyle Guy (Virginia), Amir Hinton (Shaw), Talen Horton-Tucker (Iowa State), Cody Martin (Nevada), and Josh Reaves (Penn State).

The 2019 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, June 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The Pacers own two picks in this year's draft, one pick in both the first and second rounds, the 18th and 50th overall selections.

2019 Draft Central: Complete Coverage at Pacers.com/Draft »