Pacers Hold First Summer League Workout

Pacers Host First Free Agent/Rookie Practice

July 5, 2012

The Pacers hosted their first Free Agent/Rookie practice in preparation for the 2012 Orlando Summer League. The teams were were divided in to two teams, the Blue team and the White team. At the time of media availability, the practice was a monitored scrimmage with coaching instruction primarily in-between possessions.

The team will be practicing again twice on Friday, twice on Saturday, and once on Sunday before heading to Orlando to compete in five games in five days.

Blue Team

Reggie Hamilton



Orlando Johnson



Jeff Pendergraph



Miles Plumlee



Matt Rogers



Lance Stephenson



White Team

Jarrid Famous



Ben Hansbrough



Matt Janning



Tyren Johnson



Chris Kramer



Hamady Ndiaye



Robert Vaden

