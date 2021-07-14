Pacers to Hold Fifth Pre-Draft Workout on Thursday, July 15

The Pacers will hold their fifth pre-draft workout in preparation for the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday, July 15 at the Ascension St. Vincent Center.

Thursday's workout group includes Jose Alvarado (Georgia Tech), Dalano Banton (Nebraska), Chaundee Brown (Michigan), Sharife Cooper (Auburn), Jalen Crutcher (Dayton), and Mac McClung (Texas Tech).

The 2021 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, July 29 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The have one first-round pick (the 13th overall selection) and two second-round picks (the 54th and 60th overall selections).