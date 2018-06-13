Pacers to Hold Fifth Pre-Draft Workout on Thursday, June 14

The Pacers will hold their fifth pre-draft workout in preparation for the 2018 NBA Draft on Thursday, June 14 at the St. Vincent Center.

It will be an individual workout with former Villanova guard Jalen Brunson, a two-time national champion and the consensus national player of the year in the 2017-18 season.

The 2018 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, June 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The Pacers own two picks in this year's draft, one pick in both the first and second rounds, the 23rd and 50th overall selections.