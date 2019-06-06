Pacers to Hold Fifth Pre-Draft Workout on Friday, June 7

The Pacers will hold their fifth pre-draft workout in preparation for the 2019 NBA Draft on Friday, June 7 at St. Vincent Center.

Thursday's group includes Ignas Brazdeikis (Michigan), Jon Elmore (Marshall), Aric Holman (Mississippi State), Luke Maye (North Carolina), Miye Oni (Yale), and Admiral Schofield (Tennessee).

The 2019 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, June 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The Pacers own two picks in this year's draft, one pick in both the first and second rounds, the 18th and 50th overall selections.

