Pacers to Hold Eighth Pre-Draft Workout on Monday, July 26

The Pacers will hold their eighth pre-draft workout in preparation for the 2021 NBA Draft on Monday, July 26 at the Ascension St. Vincent Center.

Monday's workout group includes Marcus Burk (IUPUI), TreVion Crews (Bethel College), Kyle Mangas (Indiana Wesleyan), Matt Mitchell (San Diego State), Jordan Schakel (San Diego State), and Aaron Wiggins (Maryland).

The 2021 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, July 29 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The have one first-round pick (the 13th overall selection) and two second-round picks (the 54th and 60th overall selections).