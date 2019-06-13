Pacers to Hold Eighth Pre-Draft Workout on Friday, June 14

The Pacers will hold their eighth pre-draft workout in preparation for the 2019 NBA Draft on Friday, June 14 at St. Vincent Center.

Friday's group includes Devin Cannady (Princeton), JaKeenan Gant (Louisiana-Lafayette), Tyler Herro (Kentucky), Cameron Jackson (Wofford), Christian James (Oklahoma), and Lamar Peters (Mississippi State).

The 2019 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, June 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The Pacers own two picks in this year's draft, one pick in both the first and second rounds, the 18th and 50th overall selections.

