Pacers Hire Four Assistant Coaches

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced Friday the hiring of Lloyd Pierce, Ronald Nored, Mike Weinar and Jenny Boucek as assistant coaches for Head Coach Rick Carlisle's staff. Per team policy, terms were not disclosed.

Pierce joins the Pacers after being head coach of the Atlanta Hawks for the past two and a half seasons. Pierce is currently working with Team USA as part of the USA Basketball Men's National Team coaching staff as an assistant coach that will soon head to Japan for the 2021 Olympic Games. Prior to his time with the Hawks, Pierce spent time in assistant coaching roles with the Philadelphia 76ers, Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers. Before he coached in the NBA, Pierce was an assistant coach at his alma mater, Santa Clara University, from 2002-07, and played four seasons at Santa Clara.

Nored returns to the state of Indiana after spending the past three seasons as an assistant coach for the Charlotte Hornets. Prior to his time with the Hornets, Nored was the head coach of the Long Island Nets of the NBA G League for two seasons and spent time with both the Boston Celtics and their G League affiliate, the then-Maine Red Claws. Nored started his coaching career in Indiana at Brownsburg High School. Nored played collegiately at Butler University and was a part of the team that reached back-to-back National Championship games in 2010 and 2011. While at Butler, he was a two-time Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year.

Weinar joins the Pacers after 13 seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, four as an assistant coach. Weinar was on staff as part of the Mavericks 2011 NBA Championship team. Prior to joining the Mavericks, Weinar worked with the University of Florida men's basketball program. Originally from Urbana, Illinois, Weinar earned his master's degree in sport management and his bachelor's degree in sport science from Florida.

Boucek joins the Pacers after spending the past three seasons as an assistant coach with the Dallas Mavericks. Prior to her time with the Mavericks, Boucek was a player development coach with the Sacramento Kings, becoming just the third woman to coach in the NBA. Prior to joining the Kings, she spent two decades coaching professionally in the WNBA, including tenures as the head coach of the Seattle Storm (2015-17) and the Sacramento Monarchs (2007-09). Boucek was involved in the WNBA since its inaugural season in 1997 when she played for the Cleveland Rockers. Following a career-ending injury in 1998, she began her coaching career. A native of Nashville, Tennessee, she played collegiately at the University of Virginia from 1992-96 and was a two-time GTE All-American, two-time ACC selection and two-time defensive player of the year.