Pacers Help Dedicate Finished Reggie Miller Mural

It was a cold, snowy afternoon in Indianapolis, but that didn't stop members of Pacers Sports & Entertainment and Pacers fans from coming out to 127 E. Michigan for the official dedication of the mural of Blue & Gold great Reggie Miller.

The 60 ft. mural, which was created by local artist Pam Bliss, is located on a building known as “The Mich.” The mural depicts Miller in his signature shooting pose while wearing the famous Pacers "Flo-Jo" uniform.

Donnie Walsh, the man who drafted Miller, was there to share to represent the organization and share his thoughts on why Miller is so special. He started by discussing his prowess as a player, especially his ability to play his best when it mattered most.

"He was an impact player," Walsh told the crowd. "He had a dramatic effect on any game he was in. No matter what time, he would make the shot. He consistently made the last shot to win the game."

Walsh also lauded Miller's dedication to the franchise and commitment to the community.

"18 years, only a Pacer. He could have gone to other places, but he chose to stay here. Reggie was a great member of this community. He has a great heart."

Pacers radio play-by-play broadcaster Mark Boyle, who was also there on behalf of the organization, shared Walsh's sentiments.

"He was here for a long time and he represented the franchise and the city with I thought a great deal of class, not just as a player, but in the community he did a lot of things that nobody knew about because he wouldn't let us talk them, Boyle said. "His tenure here was maybe the glory days of Pacers basketball, and he was a large part of that."

"I think it [the mural] is important because it helps us remember. Not that we'd ever forget a guy like Reggie Miller, but to drive up Delaware or down Michigan and see the guy bigger than life literally up on the wall there, I think it helps us remember what he contributed both to our franchise and to the community."

The official celebration of the mural may be over, but what will last are Miller's contributions to the city, the fans' love for him and now, him looking over the city he's meant so much to.