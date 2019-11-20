Pacers Give Back at Annual "Come to Our House" Thanksgiving Dinner

Pacers players Victor Oladipo and Doug McDermott, along with the Pacers Foundation, hosted the annual "Come to Our House" Thanksgiving dinner on Wednesday, welcoming 800 men, women, and children from 18 Central Indiana shelters to Bankers Life Fieldhouse for a warm, traditional holiday meal. It is the 22nd annual iteration of the event, which is presented by US Foods and part of the Pacers Season of Giving delivered by Papa John's.

Oladipo and McDermott helped served meals to alongside most of their teammates and coaches, Pacers alumni, Fever players and alums, Pacers broadcasters, Pacers Sports & Entertainment executives. Members of the Indiana Pacemates, Boomer, and Freddy Fever were also on hand, interacting with guests.

This year's meal was prepared by Levy Restaurants and all left-over food will be donated to Second Helpings.

In addition to the food, the guests had the opportunity to participate in a variety of activities which included interactive games, photo booth, balloon artists, face painters, caricaturists, and more. As the guests departed The Fieldhouse, they received a Pacers Holiday Pack a Pacers Holiday Pack which included a variety of cold-weather items including a Pacers knit hat, Indiana Fever ear band, gloves, an Arby's coupon, CLIF BARs, and more.