Pacers Get National Appearance in International Time Slot

When the Pacers tip off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday afternoon, it will be broadcast on ABC, drawing a national audience. But the timing of the game, a 3:30 PM ET start time, makes it one of 42 NBA games this season that is airing in primetime in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, bringing an international viewership to the Pacers.

At a moment when basketball is at an all-time high in popularity on the world stage, Indiana will get their chance to show a new group of viewers what Pacers basketball represents.

For those who reside in the timezones that comprise Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), following the NBA can be difficult, with the usual 7 PM ET tip-offs occurring around 1:00 AM — a suboptimal start time for an NBA fan who also wants to be awake for their job the following day.

"It was really tough back then in Croatia to watch the NBA games because we were not that powerful of a country. They didn't even show the games on TV," said Bojan Bogdanovic during his My Home Court interview last season. "So we were always trying to find someway to watch the games, especially the Finals."

In addition to Bogdanovic, Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis also comes from a country within an EMEA timezone, playing internationally for Lithuania.

Thanks to the early games and expanded internet access around the world, finding NBA games is much easier than when Bogdanovic was growing up, with NBA programming reaching 215 territories and listened to in 50 languages. 2018-19 marks the fifth year of "NBA Sundays" and Sunday's matchup with the 76ers will be the Pacers' only appearance in primetime in the EMEA time zones this season.