Pacers, FOX Sports Indiana Announce TV Schedule for First Round of Playoffs

Games 1-4 To Air on FOX Sports Indiana; Times and TV for Games 5-7 TBD
Posted: Aug 14, 2020

FOX Sports Indiana, the television home of Pacers basketball, will televise Games 1-4 of the Pacers’ playoff series against the Miami Heat. Start times and television for Games 5, 6 and 7 (if necessary) will be announced at a later date.

Chris Denari (play-by-play) and Quinn Buckner (analyst) will call the action on FOX Sports Indiana from Indianapolis, with Jeremiah Johnson as host and reporter and Eddie Gill serving as pregame and postgame analysts.

The Pacers Live pregame show airs 30 minutes before tipoff of games televised by FOX Sports Indiana. FOX Sports Indiana will also air the Pacers Live postgame show after every playoff game, including those carried exclusively on national TV, giving fans a complete wrap-up and postgame reaction from a Pacers perspective.

All FOX Sports Indiana telecasts and pregame and postgame shows can be streamed on FOX Sports GO.

The Pacers' playoff schedule for the first round against Miami is below:

NBA Playoffs – First Round – Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat

Game Date Time Network(s)
Game 1 Tuesday, Aug. 18 4:00 PM ET FOX Sports Indiana/TNT
Game 2 Thursday, Aug. 20 1:00 PM ET FOX Sports Indiana/ESPN
Game 3 Saturday, Aug. 22 3:30 PM ET FOX Sports Indiana/TNT
Game 4 Monday, Aug. 24 6:30 PM ET FOX Sports Indiana/TNT
Game 5* Wednesday, Aug. 26 TBD TBD
Game 6* Friday, Aug. 28 TBD TBD
Game 7* Sunday, Aug. 30 TBD TBD

* - If Necessary

