Pacers, FOX Sports Indiana Announce 2020-21 Broadcast Schedule

FOX Sports Indiana will televise all 38 Pacers games during the first half of the 2020-21 NBA season, starting with the season opener Wednesday, Dec. 23, when the Pacers host the New York Knicks.

Chris Denari, in his 15th season as play-by-play announcer, and Quinn Buckner, in his 22nd season as analyst, will call the action. Jeremiah Johnson will be the Pacers Live pregame and postgame show host as well as in-game sideline reporter. Former Pacers guard Eddie Gill will serve as an analyst on pregame and postgame shows at home. FOX Sports Indiana also televised all three preseason games.

Fans can check Pacers.com and FOXSportsIndiana.com for more information on Pacers telecasts, and visit GetMyHomeTeams.com to see options for getting FOX Sports Indiana in their area. Fans who receive FOX Sports Indiana can also stream Pacers telecasts on FOX Sports GO.

The Ascension St. Vincent Radio Network will carry every game in the regular season. All games can be heard on 1070 AM, 107.5 FM and 93.5 FM. Mark Boyle returns for his 33rd season as play-by-play announcer. Bob "Slick" Leonard will contribute analysis during pregame, halftime and postgame coverage. Gill will join Boyle on a select number of home games. Pat Boylan enters his seventh season as the sideline reporter for home games and studio host for all games.

Pacers Weekly presented by PetSmart is back every Saturday at 10:00 a.m. on 107.5 FM, 93.5 FM and 1070 The Fan. The DraftKings Sportsbook Overtime Show, hosted by Eddie White, will resume following the first regular-season game Dec. 23.