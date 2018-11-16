Pacers Foundation to Offer 50/50 Raffle

INDIANAPOLIS – Beginning with Monday night’s Indiana Pacers game against the Utah Jazz, the Pacers Foundation will offer a 50/50 raffle to Bankers Life Fieldhouse fans.

All proceeds less raffle expenses will be split between the Pacers Foundation and the lucky fan.

Fans will be able to purchase raffle tickets at kiosks located on the main concourse of the Fieldhouse.

"50/50 raffles have become increasingly commonplace in professional sports leagues and we are delighted to offer this opportunity to Pacers fans while also raising money to support the Foundation's charitable giving to youth-serving organizations throughout Indiana," said Foundation Executive Director Bill Benner. "We are grateful to the Indiana Gaming Commission for approving our raffle and its cooperation throughout the licensing process."

Tickets will be sold from the opening of doors through midway through the third quarter. The winning number will be announced early in the fourth quarter. The fan holding the winning ticket will have 30 days to claim his/her prize.

Tickets will be sold in the amounts of $5 for three numbers, $10 for 10 numbers and $20 for 60 numbers.

Rules and information regarding the raffle can be obtained by going to www.pacersfoundation.org/5050Raffle