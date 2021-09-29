Pacers FanJam Presented by Gainbridge Set for Sunday, Oct. 10

INDIANAPOLIS – Sept. 29, 2021 – A live Indiana Pacers scrimmage will highlight the team's annual FanJam presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, Oct. 10 at noon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

This free, open-to-the-public event is a chance for Pacers fans to see the 2021-22 Pacers team up close and personal. Plenty of activities and events are planned for this special day in downtown Indianapolis. A ticket is required for admission to FanJam and starting Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 10:00 a.m. fans can visit Pacers.com/FanJam to secure their complimentary tickets (maximum of six per person) for the event.

"FanJam is always special for Pacers fans; and for our team," said new Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle. "After all we've been through the last two years, our players and coaches are genuinely looking forward to seeing the fans."

The first 5,000 fans in attendance to FanJam will receive a free Pacers T-shirt along with a food voucher (chips, hot dog and soft drink). Among the many activities planned for the special day are appearances by the Pacemates, Boomer and the Power Pack. This year, because of safety protocols, no post-program autograph or photo session will be held but signed items will be distributed through the crowd during the event. One of the highlights of the day will be the Pacers annual Rookie Talent Show.

Doors will open at 11:00 a.m.

As Phase 2 continues at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and the Pacers "Fieldhouse of the Future," fans are reminded to check these Know-Before-You-Go-Details: