The Indiana Pacers announced Tuesday the team has exercised contract options for the 2021-22 season on Goga Bitadze and Aaron Holiday.

Bitadze, a 6-11, 245-pound center, was the 18th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and is entering his second season with the Pacers.

Holiday, a 6-1, 185-pound guard in his third season with Indiana, was selected 23rd overall in the 2018 NBA draft.