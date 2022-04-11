Pacers Enter Lottery with Eyes on Top Pick

The 2022 NBA Draft order won't be set until the Draft Lottery on May 17, but one thing is already certain. The Pacers will have a single-digit draft pick for the first time in over 30 years.

Indiana finished the 2021-22 season with a 25-57 record, the fifth-worst mark in the league. That means the Blue & Gold will enter the lottery with the fifth-best odds to secure the number one pick. The Pacers' pick is guaranteed to fall somewhere from first to ninth pending the results of the lottery. The last time Indiana had a single-digit pick in the first round was 1989, when the Pacers selected George McCloud seventh overall.

Under the current lottery format, the league will hold a drawing to determine the order of the first four picks in the draft. The remaining ten lottery teams will then be slotted from fifth to 14th in order of their regular season record.

The Pacers have a 10.5 percent chance of winning the first overall pick. The top three teams in the lottery — Houston, Orlando, and Detroit — each have identical 14 percent odds of securing the number one pick, while Oklahoma City has a 12.5 percent chance of winning the lottery's biggest prize.

Indiana has a 42.1 percent chance of earning a top-four pick. Although the Pacers have the fifth-best odds in the lottery, they actually have very slim odds of ending up with the fifth overall pick — just 2.2 percent. The most likely individual pick for Indiana is actually seventh (26.7 percent) followed by sixth (19.6 percent). They also have an 8.7 percent chance of ending up with the eighth overall pick and a 0.6 percent chance of drafting ninth overall.

Percent Odds for Pacers' Top 2022 Draft Pick

Pick 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Odds 10.5 10.5 10.6 10.5 2.2 19.6 26.7 8.7 0.6

The Pacers could also potentially receive a second first-round pick depending on the results of the Play-In Tournament. Indiana received a lottery-protected first-round pick from Cleveland in the Caris LeVert trade on Feb. 7.

The Cavaliers finished eighth in the Eastern Conference, meaning they will take part in the Play-In to determine the conference's final two playoff berths. Should Cleveland advance to the playoffs, the Pacers will receive their pick, which will be slotted somewhere from 16th to 18th depending on other results in the Play-In. If the Cavaliers fail to advance out of the Play-In, they will enter the lottery and keep their pick (it could convey to Indiana in 2023, when it is once again lottery protected).

The Pacers will also have two picks in the second round, the 31st and 58th overall selections.

Indiana also acquired Houston's second-round pick in the LeVert trade. Because the Rockets finished with the league's worst record, the Pacers will have the top pick in the second round.

The Pacers received Phoenix's second-round pick when they dealt Torrey Craig to the Suns on Feb. 10. The Suns had the league's best record, meaning the Pacers also will have the final pick of the second round (there are only 28 selections in the second round this year instead of 30 because Miami and Milwaukee were stripped of their second-round picks after violating the NBA's tampering rules).

The Pacers do not own their second-round pick, which is the 35th overall selection. That pick will be conveyed to Orlando through Milwaukee, who acquired the pick from Indiana in the Malcolm Brogdon sign-and-trade in the summer of 2019.