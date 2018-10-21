Pacers' Early Wins Have Deeper Meaning

It was a blowout, sure, one made for a box score on steroids. Still, it told a story.

Nine players scored in double figures for the Pacers in their 132-112 victory over Brooklyn Saturday, the second time that's happened in NBA franchise history and the first since Feb. 2, 1983. If it seems inevitable something like that would happen when a team puts up 132 points, consider that the Pacers only had seven players in double figures when they scored 172 points in 1969 and eight players in double figures when they reached 177 in 1970.

The point of all those points is that the Pacers have depth and balance. For a team with just one established All-Star player in Victor Oladipo, those qualities will be essential over the course of the season. Star power is necessary to advance deep into the playoffs, and the season will reveal whether the Pacers have any more All-Star caliber players. For now, at least, they can take comfort in knowing they have what appears to be one of the most formidable reserve units in the NBA, one that can withstand injuries and off-nights by a starter or two.

Saturday, they were without Sixth Man of the Year candidate Domantas Sabonis (bruised knee) and TJ Leaf (sprained ankle), who led the team in minutes played in the preseason. They still had more than enough weapons to dominate an opponent that, while not projected to make the playoffs, had defeated New York the previous night and lost by just three points at Detroit in its opener.

"We could be very effective if we continue to get contributions from everybody like that," Oladipo said.

There's little reason to believe they won't.

That game in February of 1983 must have come as a shock to the 4,316 fans who showed up at Market Square Arena. Probably came as a shock to the players, too. They had lost in New Jersey the previous night and would go on to lose 17 of their next 18 games after the 141-135 victory over the Pistons that "improved" their record to 15-30. They would finish with just 20 wins, fewest in franchise history.

In other words, it was an outlier moment for which there was no logical explanation. Saturday's show of bench strength, although coming against a rebuilding team, did not feel that way. Depth was the focus of management's offseason roster construction and resulted in the addition of free agent signees Tyreke Evans, Doug McDermott, and Kyle O'Quinn.

Three games in, it seems obvious improvement has arrived. Beyond the starters, the Pacers' playing rotation has more depth than a close game can accommodate. Sabonis averaged a double-double in the preseason and had double-doubles in the first two games before sitting out Saturday's game with a bruised knee. Doug McDermott is averaging 12.7 points and shooting 64 percent from the field and 56 percent from the 3-point line. Tyreke Evans is averaging 13 points and leads the team in assists (12). Cory Joseph averages 8.7 points on 61 percent shooting and has scored in double figures twice. Kyle O'Quinn had 16 points and eight rebounds in his first meaningful action on Saturday. Leaf, projected to be the odd man out in coach Nate McMillan's nine-man rotation, averaged 11.7 points on 57 percent shooting in the preseason before spraining an ankle less than a minute after checking into the first quarter of the season-opener.

McMillan doesn't hesitate to stay with what's working. Non-starters who produce aren't automatically subjected to pre-planned substitution patterns, and often finish the game. O'Quinn couldn't help but notice that on Saturday, when three other reserves played more than the 18 1/2 minutes he played. There was a time or two he was expecting to be pulled, but wasn't.

"When you come out of that huddle and Coach still has that same lineup out there, he must see something," O'Quinn said, smiling. "You don't question him. 'I'm still in. Let's get it.'"

McDermott appreciated staying in as well. He played just short of 26 minutes against the Nets, nearly as many as starter Bojan Bogdanovic, and is averaging 23.7 through three games. He'll clearly have a regular place in the rotation, and is the early-season favorite to lead the team in 3-point percentage.

"I just think I fit in really well here," he said. "They just play good basketball. They have a lot of good basketball players with high IQs, just like myself. I try and just fit in. just do my job, make shots and be as good as I can on the other end."

Notice he said "they" in reference to his teammates. It shouldn't be long before "they" feel like "we." All of them.

