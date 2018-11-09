Pacers Celebrate Season of Giving

INDIANAPOLIS - As part of NBA Cares Season of Giving, the NBA and its teams and players will be out in their communities hosting hundreds of charitable events across the country in an effort to brighten the holidays for thousands of children and families.

In central Indiana, the Pacers and Papa John's have teamed up for the Season of Giving by hosting the following events throughout the holiday season:

Come to Our House Thanksgiving Dinner presented by US Foods and hosted by Victor Oladipo & Thad Young

November 14

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

4:30 – 6:30 PM

For the 21st year the Pacers will play host to an annual holiday tradition when they will welcome 800 men, women, and children from central Indiana shelters to Bankers Life Fieldhouse for a warm, traditional holiday meal. Pacers starters Victor Oladipo and Thad Young will serve as the hosts of this year's dinner, which is presented by US Foods. Levy Restaurants will prepare the meal and all left-over food will be donated to Second Helpings.

The meal will take place in the entry pavilion of Bankers Life Fieldhouse from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Pacers coaches and players, along with Fever alumni, local media, Pacers Sports & Entertainment staff, event sponsors and Pacers broadcasters will assist in serving their guests. Also on hand to help will be members of the Indiana Pacemates and Freddy Fever.

In addition to the food, the guests will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of activities which include: St. Vincent flu vaccines, photo booths; a Balloon Artist; a Face Painter; a Caricaturist and more. When the guests leave Bankers Life Fieldhouse, they will receive a Pacers Holiday Pack which includes a variety of cold-weather items including a Pacers Knit hat, Indiana Fever Bammie, Gloves, Finish Line socks, Clif Bars and more.

Groups scheduled to attend include:

Sheltering Wings Coburn Place Safe Haven Good Samaritan Network Outreach Inc. Shepherd Community Center Dalton's Food Pantry/RIZE Kids Dove Recovery House Holy Family Shelter Horizon House Hoosier Veterans Assistance Foundation The Wheeler Center for Women & Children Dayspring Center Good News Mission Salvation Army ARC Wheeler Mission

Dream Alive Celebration

December 3

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

6:00 – 7:30 PM

The Pacers have teamed with Dream Alive, Inc. to host a Dream Christmas for area children. 100+ DREAM Alive scholars provide Christmas presents and a Holiday Celebration for 100 children living at-or-below poverty on the near-east side of Indianapolis with the help of generous volunteers, and partners.

DREAM Alive's 7th through 12th grade scholars serve as official hosts by welcoming children and their families. In addition to hosting the families on the celebration event, each scholar is paired with a child in need, and they spend the month of November budgeting, shopping and wrapping presents for this child. Think "Secret Santa."

Pacers forward TJ Leaf*, Pacers mascot Boomer, members of the Indiana Pacemates and more will be on hand to celebrate with the students, hand out presents and provide other special prizes and surprises!

*player subject to change

Pacers BIG Toy Giveaway presented by Jakks Pacific

Once again Pacers Sports & Entertainment has partnered with Jakks Pacific for the Pacers BIG Toy Giveaway. PS&E and Jakks will we will be providing thousands of toys to over 50 non-profit organizations throughout the State of Indiana to benefit children in need this holiday season. In addition, the Pacers will be taking Boomer's sleigh for toy giveaways throughout the month of December in Fort Wayne, Richmond, Kokomo, Seymour, Terre Haute and Anderson.

In addition, a special in-game presentation will take place on Wednesday, December 12 (Pacers. vs. Milwaukee) featuring Steve Berman (Jakks Pacific), Herb Simon (Pacers owner) and Adam Silver (NBA Commissioner).

Shop with the Pacers presented by Circle Centre Mall

December 11

Circle Centre Mall

6:00 – 8:00 PM

The Pacers, the Pacemates and Boomer will team up with Circle Centre Mall and kids from A Kid Again for a special holiday shopping spree. Each child will receive a $200 Simon Malls gift card in which to spend throughout the mall. Players and Pacemates will assist kids in picking out their toys, trying on their shoes and more. Each family will also receive a Kroger gift card and tickets to an upcoming Pacers game.

In addition, prior to the shopping spree, children and families will be served a free dinner from Papa John's to get "fueled" to shop!

Players scheduled to attend Doug McDermott, Kyle O'Quinn, Cory Joseph, Victor Oladipo, TJ Leaf & Tyreke Evans*.

*all players subject to change

Million Meal Movement (Season of Giving Day of Service)

December 17

1:30 – 4:30 PM

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Pacers players Cory Joseph and Domantas Sabonis*, along with volunteers from PS&E, The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, IMPD, IFD and more community organizations will help pack meals to benefit Gleaners Food Bank.

*players subject to change

Pacers Lucky Row

December 4-23, 2018

All Pacers home games during the Season of Giving

At each home game during the Season of Giving, one lucky row in a section in Bankers Life Fieldhouse will receive a special gift from the Pacers – from t-shirts to autographed items, you never know what Santa Boomer has provided for the night!