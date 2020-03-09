Pacers Celebrate NBA Fit Week 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (3/9/20) - NBA FIT is the NBA’s comprehensive health and wellness platform that encourages physical and mental wellbeing for fans of all ages. NBA FIT engages players, partners and community organizations to highlight the importance of leading a healthy life through mind, body, and spirit.

This week all NBA and NBA G League teams – including the Indiana Pacers and the Ft. Wayne Mad Ants – will join community members and partners to highlight the importance of living an active, healthy lifestyle through grassroots programs and events, broadcast and digital ads, retail activation, and in-arena and online programming.

The Pacers, Kroger and Ascension St. Vincent have teamed up to support NBA FIT through a Fit Like A Pro program, highlighting the importance of living an active, healthy lifestyle. Throughout the month of March, the Pacers will celebrate NBA Fit and Fit Like A Pro with the following grassroots programs and events:

Monday, March 9

Fit Like A Pro Relay Races

2:00 – 4:00 PM

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

On Monday, March 9, Pacers Sports & Entertainment staff will participate in a “bragging rights” relay race tournament, including hamster ball, knocker ball, trike races and other fun activities. Staff will then be provided an afternoon Snack Break, featuring heart healthy and Gluten Free options.

Tuesday, March 17

Healthy Habits Cooking with Ms. Yolanda

6:00 – 7:00 PM

Keenan-Stahl Boys and Girls Club

The Pacers have teamed up with Ms. Yolanda from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Indianapolis to fix up a nice healthy snack. Pacers Player TJ Leaf (subject to change), Pacemates, and kids from the club will be on hand to learn to prepare a healthy wrap for their snacking pleasure.

Thursday, March 19

Boomer’s Senior Boot Camps

10:00 AM at Allisonville Meadows

3:30 PM at Zionsville Meadows

Pacers beloved mascot Boomer will visit two Senior Living Homes to conduct Chair Aerobics with the residents. This program is part of the overall Boomer’s Boot Camp, teaching fans of all ages to embrace a healthy and active lifestyle, no matter their age or abilities. Pacers Player Doug McDermott (subject to change) will join Boomer in the activities at the Zionsville Meadows location.

Friday, March 20

Fit Like A Pro Night

Pacers Game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

The Pacers celebrate NBA FIT through Fit Like A Pro Night on Friday, March 20, when the team entertains the Miami Heat. Activities surrounding the game include:

12:15 – 4:15 PM

Lake Hills Baptist Church League Basketball Championships

5:30 – 6:30 PM in Pacers Square

The Indiana Pacemates and coaches from Playworks will host an hour of play with kids from Concord Neighborhood Center, Stout Field Elementary, Edna Martin Christian Center, and Hawthorne Community Center.

In-Game Activations (Pacers vs. Heat)

PS&E will host and recognize the Boys and Girls Club of Indianapolis and American Senior Communities with a suite and in-game recognition for participation with Pacers boot camps and cooking events.

Upon entry, the first 3,000 fans will receive a Fit Like A Pro Fitness Band courtesy of Kroger and Ascension St. Vincent.

The Kroger High Five Club and Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent Teddy Bear Exchange will feature students from participating Playworks Indiana schools.

Honorary Team Captain featuring Playworks Jr. Coaches.

Information tables will be on hand as well to talk about health and wellness. Companies expected to attend are Jump IN for Healthy Kids, Big Green, Indy Yoga Movement and American Senior Communities.

Saturday, March 21

Indy Yoga Movement

9:00 – 11:00 AM

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

The Pacers have teamed up with Indy Yoga Movement for a morning of Yoga on the Main Court Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

All participants that registered will receive the following:

A free Yoga Mat.

Opportunity to experience Yoga on the Pacers Court at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Classes taught by local Indianapolis Yoga Instructors.

A portion of every ticket goes directly back to the Indy Yoga Movement.

Indy Yoga Movement is an Indianapolis-based nonprofit working through schools and organizations to empower our youth to overcome challenges and lead mindful, purposeful and healthy lives through the development of life skills using yoga, mindfulness and other awareness practices.