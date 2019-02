The Indiana Pacers' home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, February 28, will now be broadcast on FOX Sports Indiana. The game will no longer be aired on TNT.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Quinn Buckner, Chris Denari, Eddie Gill and Jeremiah Johnson will have the call with Pacers Live pregame coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m.