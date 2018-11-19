Pacers Assign Anigbogu to Mad Ants

The Indiana Pacers announced Monday they have assigned center Ike Anigbogu to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the Pacers’ affiliate in the NBA G League.

The 47th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Anigbogu has appeared in one game for the Pacers this season, logging three minutes in an Oct. 20 win over Brooklyn. The 6-10 center appeared in 11 NBA games as a rookie.

With the Mad Ants, Anigbogu has appeared in four games, averaging 10.5 points and 10 rebounds per game.