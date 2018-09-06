Pacers Annual FanJam Presented by CNO Financial Group on Sunday, Sept. 30

INDIANAPOLIS, September 6, 2018 – The Indiana Pacers will host their popular FanJam presented by CNO Financial Group on Sunday, Sept. 30 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. This free, open-to-the-public and fun-filled event is the only opportunity for Pacers fans to meet this year’s team before the 2018-19 campaign tips off on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at home against Memphis.

"We always look forward to FanJam," said Head Coach Nate McMillan. "It provides a nice break from training camp and gives our guys a chance to unwind in front of our fans. I know they enjoy putting on a show for everyone in attendance and this year will be no different."

A ticket is required for admission to FanJam and starting Monday, Sept. 10 at 10:00 a.m. fans can visit Pacers.com/FanJam to secure their complimentary tickets for the event.

The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Pacers T-shirt along with a hot dog, bag of chips and a Pepsi product. In addition to the Pacers players and coaches, former Pacers players, Boomer, the Indiana Pacemates and Pacers Radio & TV broadcasters will be in attendance.

Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. with live music, food, games, prizes and fun activities throughout the Fieldhouse. From 5:00-6:00 p.m., the Pacers will scrimmage on the main court featuring performances by the Indiana Pacemates and Boomer & The Power Pack and the always-entertaining Pacers Rookie Talent Show. From 6:00-7:00 p.m., fans will have the opportunity to meet and take photos with Pacers players.