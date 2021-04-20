Pacers Announce Yuengling as Official Craft Beer Partner and Sponsor of New Yuengling Flight Deck in Expanded Agreement

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers today announced that Yuengling will become the team's official craft beer partner, building upon their existing multi-year relationship with new branding opportunities while continuing the annual Hoops For Troops collaboration celebrating military service members.

Yuengling also becomes the naming sponsor for the Yuengling Flight Deck, set to become the most exciting fan destination on the main concourse. Looking out into the bowl, fans can catch action on eighteen televisions while catching all of the Pacers' on-court action. The Yuengling Flight Deck will open in time for the 2021-2022 Pacers season as part of Fieldhouse of the Future Phase 2 renovations.

"Our fans understand quality and consistency better than anyone in the NBA, so expanding this partnership with D.G. Yuengling & Son, America's oldest brewery and a respected brand, is an exciting and natural fit," said Pacers Sports & Entertainment President and COO Rick Fuson. "The Yuengling Flight Deck will enhance the incredible Fieldhouse experience for even more fans, and Hoops For Troops is an important way we all can honor the sacrifices made by those who serve our nation and their families."

"We're thrilled to be expanding our sponsorship with the Indiana Pacers and opening the new Yuengling FLIGHT Deck in the 2021-2022 NBA season. The state of Indiana has been a strong market for our brands and the Pacers have been a great partner, making this a perfect match," said Wendy Yuengling, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. Chief Administrative Officer and Sixth Generation. "Game fans can enjoy a variety of Yuengling beers in our new branded bar, including The Next Generation of Light Beer from the 6th generation of America's Oldest Brewery."