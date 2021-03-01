Pacers Announce Public Ticket Sales for Upcoming Home Games

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers today announced that tickets for upcoming home games will be available for sale to the general public beginning Monday, March 8. Tickets for games from March 17 through April 21 will go on sale at pacers.com/tickets as well as at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse Box Office weekdays from noon to 5pm.

The Pacers have gradually increased attendance from about 1,000 fans to start the season to approximately 3,000 for the March 4 contest against the Denver Nuggets. While the Marion County Health Department has approved Bankers Life Fieldhouse for 25% of capacity, or roughly 4,500 fans, for Pacers games, the team continues to prioritize the health and wellness of fans, players, and staff with a Crawl-Walk-Run approach to on-sale dates and game capacities.

"As we knew they would be, Pacers fans have been excited to return to the Fieldhouse and players have loved having them back in the building," said PS&E President & COO Rick Fuson. "Our responsible approach has paid off and fans have taken our health and safety protocols seriously, but we also know we are not yet out of the woods. This gradual ticket sales strategy means we can continually assess the data, work with health experts, and be flexible in responding to changes, as needed, to keep health and safety priority number one."

Tickets for the final nine home games of the season will go on sale on April 19.

The Pacers also announced that the postponed contest against the San Antonio Spurs, originally scheduled for February 22, has been rescheduled for April 19 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Tickets purchased for the original date will be valid for the new one, and those needing refunds should visit Pacers.com/Tickets.

PS&E's COVID-19 Health & Safety Guidelines, recognized as a best practice by the International WELL Building Institute with the 2020 WELL Heath-Safety Rating for Facilities Operations and Management, remain in place for all home games for the remainder of the season. These key strategies are designed to give guests the safest possible Fieldhouse experience.

Policies and protocols include:

THE FAN EXPERIENCE

Health Screenings: To ensure the screening process is quick and seamless, fans must complete the Ascension St. Vincent "Screen & Go" online health screening prior to arrival and show confirmation before entering the Fieldhouse. Adults accompanying young children will be asked to answer screening questions on the children's behalf.

Face Masks: Fans must wear face masks at all times when not actively eating or drinking. Neck gaiters, bandanas, and masks with valves or vents are not permitted.

Physical Distancing: 6-foot physical distancing is required while in the seating bowl, in lines for concessions and security, and at all other times in the Fieldhouse. Guest services staff and signage will remind guests of protocols.

Pod Seating: Fans will be seated in groups away from others not in their parties, and all fans must sit only in their assigned seats.

Mobile Ticketing: Ticketing will be completely mobile so entering the Fieldhouse will be low-contact and easy.

Security: Lower-contact security screening includes x-raying of bags and “express” lines for guests without bags.

A Cashless Experience: Bankers Life Fieldhouse is now a cashless facility, with cash-to-card machines conveniently located around the arena.

Concessions: Food items will be individually packaged, and staff will use appropriate PPE and be separated from guests by plexiglass dividers.

A SAFETY-FIRST FACILITY

Cleaning & Disinfection: The CLEAN Team will continually clean high-trafficked areas throughout the Fieldhouse.

Hand Sanitizing Stations: More than 300 hand sanitizer dispensers are located throughout the Fieldhouse so fans never have to go far to find one.

Restrooms: Restrooms have been equipped with automated faucets, soap dispensers, and other touch-free fixtures.

HVAC & Air Filtration: The Bankers Life Fieldhouse HVAC system is currently being equipped with UV-C technology to enhance ventilation and safe air flow, and MERV-13 air filters have been installed to more effectively capture and filter airborne viruses.

Training: All Bankers Life Fieldhouse staff have been trained on health and safety protocols and are prepared to make the Fieldhouse as exciting and enjoyable as it has always been.

Communications: Signage will be visible throughout the building, and public announcements and video boards before, during, and after the game will communicate to fans all they need to know to remain safe while in the Fieldhouse.

Detailed information of the COVID-19 Health & Safety Guidelines is available here.