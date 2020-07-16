Pacers Announce Plans to Broadcast Scrimmages Live From Orlando

INDIANAPOLIS – Prior to the team's resumption of the NBA regular season August 1, the Indiana Pacers will compete in three scrimmage games in Orlando. The Pacers announced Thursday that all three scrimmages will be streamed live on Pacers.com and the Pacers App. Chris Denari and Quinn Buckner will have the call remotely from Indianapolis.

Per NBA rules, the live streams will only be accessible within a 75-mile radius of downtown Indianapolis.

The Pacers will tip off their scrimmage schedule against the Portland Trail Blazers Thursday, July 23, at 3:30 p.m. The team will also conduct scrimmages versus the Dallas Mavericks Sunday, July 26, at 4:00 p.m., and against the San Antonio Spurs Tuesday, July 28, at 4:00 p.m.

All eight of the remaining regular season games will be carried on FOX Sports Indiana beginning Saturday, August 1, against the Philadelphia 76ers. Those games will also be carried on the Indiana Pacers Radio Network, locally at 1070 AM The Fan and 93.5 and 107.5 FM.

The Pacers' full scrimmage and regular season schedule in Orlando is listed below:

Date Opponent Time Court Thursday, July 23 Portland Trail Blazers + 3:30 PM ET HP Sunday, July 26 Dallas Mavericks + 4:00 PM ET HP Tuesday, July 28 San Antonio Spurs + 4:00 PM ET HP Saturday, Aug. 1 Philadelphia 76ers 7:00 PM ET Visa Monday, Aug. 3 Washington Wizards 4:00 PM ET Visa Tuesday, Aug. 4 Orlando Magic 6:00 PM ET Visa Thursday, Aug. 6 Phoenix Suns 4:00 PM ET Visa Saturday, Aug. 8 Los Angeles Lakers 6:00 PM ET HP Monday, Aug. 10 Miami Heat 8:00 PM ET Visa Wednesday, Aug. 12 Houston Rockets 4:00 PM ET Arena Friday, Aug. 14 Miami Heat TBD TBD

+ Scrimmage

*All game times listed are EDT (Indianapolis local time)

**All three courts listed (Visa, HP and Arena) are located on the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex