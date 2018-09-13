Pacers Announce Opening Week presented by Kroger

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers today announced some of their Opening Week activities surrounding the first two home games of the season on Wed., Oct. 17 at 7:00 p.m. against the Memphis Grizzlies and Sat., Oct. 20 at 7:00 p.m. against the Brooklyn Nets.

As part of Opening Week, the Pacers 5K will debut on Sat., Oct. 20 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Boomer, the Pacemates, the High Octane Drumline and Pacers alumni players will be there to cheer on race participants and tip-off the season! This 5K is for all ages and fitness levels, so the entire family can participate! Registration includes one (1) upper-level ticket to the Pacers vs. Nets game that night, a commemorative Pacers 5K t-shirt and finisher's medal and access to a post-race event.

TICKETS: See Pacers vs. Griz with Our Opening Night Free Ticket Plan »

The overall male and female winners will be the Honorary Team Captains for the game and all participants will be entered for an in-game experience (behind-the-scenes tour, timeout participants, etc.) Those interested should register promptly online at Pacers.com/5k with various opportunities available. Registration through Oct. 4 is $40; Oct. 5-19 is $45 and day of the event is $50.

Race entrants will have the option to purchase additional tickets at a discounted rate. In case of inclement weather, updates will be provided via the Pacers Facebook page (Facebook.com/pacers), Twitter (@Pacers), Instagram (@Pacers) and website (Pacers.com). In addition, all race participants will be notified via email.