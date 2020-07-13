Pacers Announce Broadcast Plans For NBA Restart In Orlando

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced that all eight of the remaining regular season games will be carried on FOX Sports Indiana as the NBA restarts the season in Orlando. Those games will also be carried on the Indiana Pacers Radio Network, locally at 1070 AM The Fan along with 93.5 and 107.5 FM. Pacers Weekly presented by PetSmart will also resume Saturday, July 25.

Chris Denari and Quinn Buckner will call the games on television remotely from Indianapolis. The Pacers Live pregame and postgame shows will air before and after each game. Jeremiah Johnson and Eddie Gill will host, also remotely from Indianapolis. FOX Sports' Indiana Pacers coverage will also be streamed live on the FOX Sports GO app and FOXSportsGo.com.

Playoff plans will be announced at a later date. The remaining regular season schedule is as follows:

Date Opponent Time Court Saturday, Aug. 1 Philadelphia 76ers 7:00 PM ET Visa Monday, Aug. 3 Washington Wizards 4:00 PM ET Visa Tuesday, Aug. 4 Orlando Magic 6:00 PM ET Visa Thursday, Aug. 6 Phoenix Suns 4:00 PM ET Visa Saturday, Aug. 8 Los Angeles Lakers 6:00 PM ET HP Monday, Aug. 10 Miami Heat 8:00 PM ET Visa Wednesday, Aug. 12 Houston Rockets 4:00 PM ET Arena Friday, Aug. 14 Miami Heat TBD TBD

*All game times listed are EDT (Indianapolis local time)

**All three courts listed (Visa, HP and Arena) are located on the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex