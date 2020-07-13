NBAE/Getty Images
Pacers Announce Broadcast Plans For NBA Restart In Orlando
FOX Sports Indiana To Carry All Eight Remaining Regular Season Games
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced that all eight of the remaining regular season games will be carried on FOX Sports Indiana as the NBA restarts the season in Orlando. Those games will also be carried on the Indiana Pacers Radio Network, locally at 1070 AM The Fan along with 93.5 and 107.5 FM. Pacers Weekly presented by PetSmart will also resume Saturday, July 25.
Chris Denari and Quinn Buckner will call the games on television remotely from Indianapolis. The Pacers Live pregame and postgame shows will air before and after each game. Jeremiah Johnson and Eddie Gill will host, also remotely from Indianapolis. FOX Sports' Indiana Pacers coverage will also be streamed live on the FOX Sports GO app and FOXSportsGo.com.
Playoff plans will be announced at a later date. The remaining regular season schedule is as follows:
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Court
|Saturday, Aug. 1
|Philadelphia 76ers
|7:00 PM ET
|Visa
|Monday, Aug. 3
|Washington Wizards
|4:00 PM ET
|Visa
|Tuesday, Aug. 4
|Orlando Magic
|6:00 PM ET
|Visa
|Thursday, Aug. 6
|Phoenix Suns
|4:00 PM ET
|Visa
|Saturday, Aug. 8
|Los Angeles Lakers
|6:00 PM ET
|HP
|Monday, Aug. 10
|Miami Heat
|8:00 PM ET
|Visa
|Wednesday, Aug. 12
|Houston Rockets
|4:00 PM ET
|Arena
|Friday, Aug. 14
|Miami Heat
|TBD
|TBD
*All game times listed are EDT (Indianapolis local time)
**All three courts listed (Visa, HP and Arena) are located on the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
