Pacers Announce 2021 Training Camp Roster

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers will tip off the 2021-22 season Monday as they will hold Media Day at the Ascension St. Vincent Center, the team’s practice facility.

The Pacers will open training camp with their first practice Tuesday, September 28. Practice times will be communicated prior to each practice.

The Indiana Pacers 2021 Training Camp Roster is attached and listed below:

Indiana Pacers 2021 Training Camp Roster

No. Player Pos Ht Wt Birthdate Prior to NBA/Native Country Years Pro 88 Goga Bitadze C 6-11 245 7/20/99 Republic of Georgia 2 12 Oshae Brissett F 6-7 210 6/20/98 Syracuse/Canada 2 7 Malcolm Brogdon G 6-5 229 12/11/92 Virginia 5 13 Torrey Craig F 6-7 221 12/19/90 South Carolina Upstate 4 3 Chris Duarte G 6-6 190 6/13/97 Oregon/Dominican Republic R 14 Nate Hinton G 6-5 210 6/8/99 Houston 1 8 Justin Holiday G 6-6 181 4/5/89 Washington 8 23 Isaiah Jackson F 6-10 206 1/10/02 Kentucky R 17 DeJon Jarreau* G 6-5 185 1/23/98 Houston R 26 Jeremy Lamb G 6-5 185 5/30/92 Connecticut 9 22 Caris LeVert G 6-6 205 8/25/94 Michigan 5 21 Kelan Martin G/F 6-5 230 8/3/95 Butler 2 9 T.J. McConnell G 6-2 190 3/25/92 Arizona 6 11 Domantas Sabonis F 6-11 240 5/3/96 Gonzaga/Lithuania 5 5 Edmond Sumner G 6-6 196 12/31/95 Xavier 4 28 Keifer Sykes G 6-0 180 12/30/93 Green Bay R 32 Terry Taylor G 6-5 230 9/23/99 Austin Peay R 33 Myles Turner F/C 6-11 250 3/24/96 Texas 6 1 T.J. Warren F 6-8 215 9/5/93 North Carolina State 7 4 Duane Washington Jr.* G 6-3 210 3/24/00 Ohio State R

*Two-way contract

HEAD COACH: Rick Carlisle, Virginia

ASSISTANT COACHES: Lloyd Pierce, Santa Clara

Ronald Nored, Butler

Mike Weinar, Florida

Jenny Boucek, Virginia

ASSISTANT COACHES/PLAYER DEVELOPMENT: Calbert Cheaney, Indiana

Tyler Marsh, Birmingham Southern

VIDEO COORDINATOR: Dylan DeBusk, Arizona State

PLAYER DEVELOPMENT/VIDEO ASSISTANT: Jannero Pargo, Arkansas

MANAGER OF GAME STRATEGY AND ANALYTICS: Zach Chu, Richmond

SENIOR DIRECTOR OF MEDICAL OPERATIONS/HEAD ATHLETIC TRAINER: Josh Corbeil, Boston University

ASSOCIATE HEAD ATHLETIC TRAINER/PHYSICAL THERAPIST: Carl Eaton, Lock Haven

DIRECTOR OF SPORTS PERFORMANCE/ASSISTANT ATHLETIC TRAINER: Shawn Windle, Maine at Presque Isle

ASSISTANT SPORTS PERFORMANCE COACHES: Andy Martin, IUPUI

Jason Manikowski, Wisconsin-Oshkosh

STAFF PHYSICAL THERAPIST/ASSISTANT ATHLETIC TRAINER: Patrick Gilbert, Northeastern

EQUIPMENT MANAGER: Josh Conder, Indiana State

MASSAGE THERAPIST: Jon Christopher, Australia

TEAM NUTRITION MANAGER: Jolie Watson, Purdue

ASSISTANT MANAGER/SPORTS MEDICINE OPERATIONS & EQUIPMENT: Zach Eagle, Indiana