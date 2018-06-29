Pacers Announce 2018 Rookie/Free Agent Camp Roster

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced Friday their rookie/free agent camp roster. Highlighting the roster are 2018 first-round pick Aaron Holiday from UCLA and second-round pick Alize Johnson from Missouri State, as well as returning players TJ Leaf, Ben Moore, Alex Poythress, and Edmond Sumner.

Prior to departing for Las Vegas for Summer League, the Pacers will practice Sunday through Wednesday at the St. Vincent Center. Fort Wayne Mad Ants head coach Steve Gansey will serve as head coach of the Pacers Summer League team.

The Pacers will open play in the 2018 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas on Friday, July 6 against Houston at 3:00 PM ET on NBA TV. They play San Antonio on Saturday, July 7 at 3:30 PM ET (ESPN) and Cleveland on Monday, July 9 at 5:00 PM ET (ESPN2) before tournament play begins. The Summer League championship game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 17.

Indiana Pacers 2018 Rookie/Free Agent Camp Roster