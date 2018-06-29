2018 first-round draft pick Aaron Holiday headlines the Pacers' 2018 Rookie/Free Agent Camp roster.
Pacers Announce 2018 Rookie/Free Agent Camp Roster

Posted: Jun 29, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced Friday their rookie/free agent camp roster. Highlighting the roster are 2018 first-round pick Aaron Holiday from UCLA and second-round pick Alize Johnson from Missouri State, as well as returning players TJ Leaf, Ben Moore, Alex Poythress, and Edmond Sumner.

Prior to departing for Las Vegas for Summer League, the Pacers will practice Sunday through Wednesday at the St. Vincent Center. Fort Wayne Mad Ants head coach Steve Gansey will serve as head coach of the Pacers Summer League team.

The Pacers will open play in the 2018 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas on Friday, July 6 against Houston at 3:00 PM ET on NBA TV. They play San Antonio on Saturday, July 7 at 3:30 PM ET (ESPN) and Cleveland on Monday, July 9 at 5:00 PM ET (ESPN2) before tournament play begins. The Summer League championship game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 17.

Indiana Pacers 2018 Rookie/Free Agent Camp Roster

No. Player Pos Ht Wt Birthdate College/Home Country NBA Years Last Team (League)
12 Bryce Alford G 6-3 185 1/18/95 UCLA R Oklahoma City Blue (NBA G League)
3 Aaron Holiday G 6-1 185 9/30/96 UCLA R UCLA (NCAA)
10 Tra-Deon Hollins G 6-2 195 8/22/95 Nebraska-Omaha R Fort Wayne Mad Ants (NBA G League)
24 Alize Johnson F 6-9 201 4/22/96 Missouri State R Missouri State (NCAA)
22 TJ Leaf F 6-10 225 4/30/97 UCLA 1 Indiana Pacers
7 Travis Leslie G 6-4 205 3/29/90 Georgia 1 Paris-Levallois (France)
26 Ben Moore F 6-8 220 5/13/95 SMU 1 Indiana Pacers
0 Alex Poythress F 6-7 238 9/6/93 Kentucky 1 Indiana Pacers
8 Levi Randolph G 6-5 205 10/3/92 Alabama R Strasbourg (France)
32 Henry Sims C 6-10 248 3/27/90 Georgetown 4 Vanoli Cremona (Italy)
9 Elijah Stewart G 6-5 194 11/14/95 USC R USC (NCAA)
5 Edmond Sumner G 6-5 188 12/31/95 Xavier 1 Indiana Pacers
23 C.J. Wilcox G 6-5 195 12/30/90 Washington 3 Santa Cruz Warriors (NBA G League)
