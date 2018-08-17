Pacers Announce 2018 Preseason Schedule

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced Friday their 2018 National Basketball Association preseason schedule that will have them playing all four games on the road.

The Pacers open the preseason, Thursday, Oct. 4 at Houston (8:00 p.m., EST, Toyota Center) and will follow that with games at Memphis, Saturday, Oct. 6 (8:00 p.m., EST, FedEx Forum), Cleveland, Monday, Oct. 8 (7:00 p.m., EST, Quicken Loans Arena) and Chicago, Oct. 10 (8:00 p.m., EST, United Center). The Pacers open the regular season, Wednesday, Oct. 17, against Memphis in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Pacers Media Day will be Monday, Sept. 24 and training camp will start Tuesday, Sept. 25.

The Pacers' local television and radio broadcast schedule for the preseason and regular season will be announced at a later date.