Pacers and GameOn Technology Team Up to Launch Official Chat Application on Facebook Messenger

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers and GameOn Technology, the industry-leading conversational applications platform, announced today that the official team chat application is now available on Facebook Messenger, ahead of the upcoming NBA draft. The service allows Pacers fans to chat real-time with their brand, getting news and insights directly from the team they love.

"It is more important now than ever before to keep an entertaining and informative conversation going between communities, the teams, and brands they are built around." Said Kalin Stanojev, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at GameOn, "Our platform provides an ideal solution for both casual and diehard Pacers fans looking to engage with their favorite team on a deeper level on their own terms."

The face of the bot will be "Boomer," the Pacers mascot, who will provide personalized fan experiences by highlighting historical footage and content, player and team statistics, news updates, game previews and notifications, categorized videos, GIFs, and more. By using Facebook Messenger to interact with GameOn’s patented messaging platform, notifications and alerts will be fully customizable and cater directly to user preferences. The Pacers organization joins industry leaders like the NBA, NHL, PGA Tour and Arsenal FC in utilizing GameOn’s platform.

"We have the best, most passionate fans in the NBA, and our organization is always looking for new ways to connect with them," said Rick Fuson, Pacers Sports & Entertainment President and COO. "This partnership with GameOn means that our fans can access the content they want faster than ever before through Facebook Messenger."

The Pacers Chatbot for Facebook Messenger is built on ChatOS™, GameOn's proprietary end-to-end development and integration platform designed specifically for the future of messaging and voice applications. The industry-leading technology streamlines the deployment of robust, content-driven, premium conversational experiences. ChatOS connects directly to brands' Content Management Systems (CMS), data sources and API feeds, allowing them to effortlessly deploy content across a wide array of platforms and applications through highly engaging chat experiences.