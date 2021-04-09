Pacers and Fever Celebrate Jr. NBA Week

The NBA will celebrate youth basketball with its annual Jr. NBA Week, April 11-17. Jr. NBA Week includes national and local events designed to build awareness and excitement for the Jr. NBA and team youth basketball initiatives.

Locally, the Indiana Pacers and the Indiana Fever present Jr. Hoops cared for by Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent and will celebrate Jr. NBA Week with the following activations:

Jr. Hoops Skills Videos April 11-17

Throughout Jr. NBA Week, @PacersSportsEnt and Gatorade have teamed up to release daily Jr. Hoops Skills videos featuring Fever player Kathleen Doyle and Pacers alumni player Eddie Gill. Videos will include instruction on ball handling, passing, form shooting and footwork, and multi-skill drills.

Special Olympics Press Conference April 16

Pacers Sports & Entertainment will host Special Olympics Indiana at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 16 to formally introduce the Basketball Team representing Indiana at the USA Games in Orlando June 5-June 12, 2022. The press event will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games will feature 4,000 athletes, 10,000 volunteers, and 125,000 fans, all of whom will unite in the Orlando area to participate in one of the country’s most cherished sporting events. Hosted at some of Florida’s top athletic facilities including ESPN’s Wide World of Sports, The Rosen YMCA Aquatic Complex and Boardwalk Bowl, the USA Games will offer athletes, their coaches and families a week of national competition while surrounded by Orlando’s beauty and world-class attractions.

For the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, Team Indiana will consist of 100 members (51 athletes, 20 Unified partners, 19 coaches, and 10 support staff). Team Indiana will compete in eight sports (Basketball, Bocce, Bowling, Golf, Softball, Swimming, Track & Field and Volleyball). The selection process begins with the 2020 Unified Bowling State Tournament and concludes with the 2021 EKS Games.

For more information on USA Games, visit their website: www.2022specialolympicsusagames.org

Jr. Hoops Virtual Coaches Clinic April 20

Led by Indiana Pacers Head Coach Nate Bjorkgren and Indiana Fever Head Coach Marianne Stanley, along with their respective staffs, youth coaches will participate in a virtual coaches clinic, presented by Gatorade, where they will receive a behind-the-scenes look at breaking down video to provide lessons on offense, defense, practice and teamwork. The first 100 coaches to register will receive a bag of coaches gear including a Jr. Pacers T-shirt, Jr. NBA Practice Curriculum, Gatorade product and more. The event will run from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Register for the Jr. Hoops Virtual Coaches Clinic »

Jr. Hoops Surprise! April 21

Indiana Pacers legend Darnell “Dr. Dunk” Hillman will make a surprise visit to the JTV Hill Center and the Indy PAL Basketball program for a Jr. Hoops surprise.

The Indy PAL Basketball Program will receive basketballs and ball racks to utilize during their games, scrimmages, and practices. In addition, each member of the Indy PAL Basketball Team will receive their own reversible Jr. Pacers/Jr. Fever jersey, along with a special virtual visit from a member of the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever.

Following this surprise, Hillman will lead the team in a Jr. Hoops Clinic presented by Gatorade, providing one-on-one instruction of the fundamentals of basketball!