Pacers and CareSource Ink Multi-Year Partnership

INDIANAPOLIS – The Pacers and CareSource today announced a multi-year agreement that will include partnership on the Live, Learn, & Play initiative, an effort to help local schools create environments conducive to student success. As a result of the partnership, CareSource also becomes title partner for the CareSource Courtside Club and will have prominent branding throughout the arena.

"CareSource is an amazing partner because we are aligned on so many core values, like helping families realize generational change through intentional generosity in intentional geography," said Rick Fuson, President and Chief Operating Officer of Pacers Sports & Entertainment. "The Live, Learn, & Play initiative, in particular, aligns with one of our key Social Justice priorities to close stubborn educational achievement gaps for students of color, so it made sense to work alongside a company already doing so much to holistically care for Hoosier children and families."

Pacers Sports & Entertainment has a goal to use its charitable resources for intentional generosity in intentional geography, an effort that means developing meaningful partnerships with other Indiana companies investing in change. CareSource, a nonprofit managed care provider for the Healthy Indiana Plan and Hoosier Healthwise, has a long track record of partnering with State agencies and other nonprofit organizations in support of Indiana's most vulnerable families.

"At CareSource, we know that improving the places where people live, work, play, and go to school can be as important to their health as what happens in their doctors' office," said CareSource Indiana Market President Steve Smitherman. "We are thrilled to partner with the Indiana Pacers to strengthen Hoosier communities and help children across the state have the best chance to succeed. This community investment provides an additional path for us to ensure we're reaching underserved populations in the state and drive equity in health care."

Live, Learn, & Play will result in refurbished spaces, upgraded spaces, improved technology, and a focus on literacy for students in Indianapolis public schools. In addition to sponsorship of this program, CareSource and PS&E will collaborate on future efforts to promote public health, reduce recidivism, and support families in some of Indiana's most vulnerable zip codes.