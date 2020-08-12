Pacers Agree to Contract Extension with Head Coach Nate McMillan

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced Wednesday that they have agreed to a contract extension with Head Coach Nate McMillan. Per team policy, the terms of the contract were not released.

McMillan is currently in his fourth season as head coach after taking over the position in May 2016. He has compiled a 181-136 record with Indiana, and with the team's next victory, will pass Rick Carlisle into third place in NBA franchise history for the most wins as head coach. With a record of 43-28 this season, the Pacers will appear in the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season under McMillan's leadership.

"What Nate has done in four seasons with our franchise merits this extension," said President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard. "Between injuries and changes in personnel, he and his coaching staff have adapted and produced positive results. He also represents the franchise, the city and our state in a first-class manner."

Previously, McMillan served as Associate Head Coach of the Pacers from 2013-16 and helped guide the Pacers to two playoff appearances, including a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2013-14. He has served as head coach for 16 NBA seasons for the Pacers, Portland Trail Blazers and Seattle SuperSonics, and currently ranks 22nd in NBA history for most head coaching victories (659-588).

"I'd like to thank the Simon family, Kevin Pritchard and the Pacers organization for extending my contract during this unprecedented time in our country," said McMillan. "I'm happy to have this opportunity and look forward to coaching this Pacers team into the future."

The Pacers will face the Houston Rockets Wednesday at 4:00 p.m., at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando, Fla. McMillan will be available to the media pregame at 2:30 p.m.