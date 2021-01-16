Pacers Acquire Caris LeVert

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced Saturday they acquired Caris LeVert and cash considerations from the Brooklyn Nets as part of a four-team trade that sent Victor Oladipo to the Houston Rockets. As part of the deal, the Pacers also received a future second round draft pick from Houston and a future second round draft pick from Cleveland.

"First and foremost, we want to thank Victor for what he gave to the Pacers through his play, his diligence in rehab coming back from a serious injury, and his community efforts," said Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard. "These decisions are obviously never easy and this one in particular was hard because of our relationship."

Continued Pritchard, "Caris is a high-quality person who will fit in with what we as an organization are doing, on and off the floor. He's a versatile young talent who we think will be a great fit with the direction our team is taking. He can play multiple positions and affect the game at both ends of the floor."

Originally drafted by the Pacers in the 2016 NBA Draft, LeVert was traded to the Brooklyn Nets on July 7, 2016. A 6-6, 205-pound guard, he spent part of five seasons with the Nets. He will wear jersey #22 with the Pacers.