Opportunity Arrives for Holiday, Sumner

Every season, coaches tell young players to be patient, to stay ready, to keep working hard, to continue preparing in case the opportunity for meaningful playing time arrives.

That time has come for Aaron Holiday and Edmond Sumner, the guards who are stepping into the void at the backup guard position now that Tyreke Evans has been elevated to the starting lineup in the wake of Victor Oladipo's season-ending injury.

Whether or not the 22-year-old Holiday and 23-year-old Sumner are ready for what lies ahead remains to be seen, but also will be crucial to the Pacers' attempt to maintain pace with the leaders in the Eastern Conference.

Holiday showed potential along with symptoms of "rookie fever" during his elevation to the playing rotation during an 11 1/2-game opportunity when Oladipo was injured earlier this season. Dusted off after nine consecutive DNP-CDs, he scored 12 points while hitting 3-of-4 3-pointers in the second half of the game against Atlanta, after Oladipo went down with a knee injury in the first half. He followed with 19 points while hitting 7-of-10 shots against Utah, then gradually returned to reality. Throughout his 12 appearances before Oladipo returned, he averaged 8 points on 43 percent shooting, but just 27.5 percent from 3-point range.

Sumner, meanwhile, has been rattling cages for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in the G League. Appearing in 17 games, he's averaged 23.9 points while hitting 50 percent of his field goal attempts and 40-of-100 3-point attempts. His assist-to-turnover ratio is barely above sea level, but he's been a standout defender and is among the league leaders in steals (1.8).

Holiday, the first-round draft pick, will get first crack at rotational minutes when the Pacers play at Memphis on Saturday. He'll play alongside Cory Joseph, making for an undersized backcourt but one that should be aggressive defensively and capable of scoring.

At a time such as this, with every game meaningful to the Pacers' postseason ambitions, he's grateful for every one of the 280 minutes in which he's been allowed to run up and down the court.

"I feel I can play at this level," he said Friday following practice at St. Vincent Center. "Obviously getting some games under my belt helped with that.

"I'm just going out and playing my game pretty much."

Which is all he can do on the fly. And all the Pacers can expect.

"Coach him up as the season goes along," coach Nate McMillan said. "Right now all this is new to him. We have to put him out there and let him play."

Holiday is 6-foot-1, and even that has the look of a slight exaggeration now that he's gotten a haircut. He'll play off the ball on offense and defend point guards, but still will be undersized for some matchups. That's where Sumner comes in. And when Sumner comes in. He's 6-foot-5 with a 6-8 wingspan and inspires adjectives such as "phenomenal" when the subject of his athleticism comes up because of his speed and explosiveness.

Although he entered the NBA draft a year ahead of Holiday, he's played far fewer NBA minutes. He played just 14 games for the Mad Ants last season and just two minutes for the Pacers, the final two of the regular season. Now that he's recovered from the shoulder and knee injuries that postponed his start to last season, the former second-round draft pick is perhaps the most intriguing prospect under a Pacers contract. He showed some of that in the preseason when he averaged nine points while hitting two-thirds of his field goal attempts and he's shown it throughout his games with the Mad Ants.

"Some nights we'll look at going with Ed off the bench instead of Aaron," McMillan said.

Sumner's challenge is to make an instant adaptation. He's played in nine games for the Pacers this season for a total of 34 minutes, and never for more than 5 minutes, 4 seconds. Going back and forth between Indianapolis and Fort Wayne has enabled him to practice against NBA players and play in G League games, but it hasn't bred stability or depth of knowledge.

"That's the tough part," he said. "We run a little different offense (in Fort Wayne). I come down here and we've added 20 new plays that I don't know."

Sumner's time in Fort Wayne has enabled him to work on the weakness that dropped him in the 2017 draft: shooting. He was a 28.5 percent 3-point shooter at Xavier, but has made dramatic improvement. His release point is low, but the accuracy (40 percent) is high.

"I've been shooting the lights out," he said. "That's something everybody wanted to see, improve my 3-point percentage, and I've definitely done that."

The question now becomes whether his shots will go down at meaningful moments in NBA games. But as with Holiday, there's only one way to find out. Barring a transaction, the Pacers are in jump-into-the-fire mode at the backup off-guard position and will undergo numerous tweaks to the offense for the starters as well.

It's not ideal. But it's reality.

"You have to adapt," McMillan said. "That's a big part of NBA basketball, adapting to situations."

