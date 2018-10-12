Oladipo's Act of Kindness Caught on Camera

It may have just been a simple act of kindness, but Victor Oladipo holding the door for a woman with a walker at Chick-Fil-A has captured the hearts of the internet.

The interaction was seen by Justin Whitaker, who was waiting in line at the drive-thru when he snapped a photo of the moment.

"Little things go a long way. So proud that @vicoladipo represents @pacers @indianambb! Saw this act of #kindness and respect while sitting in the @chickfila drive thru line," Whitaker wrote on instagram in the post.

Sometimes small acts can go a long way. So props to Vic for spreading some kindness.