Oladipo Works on Dribbling During Recovery

Just weeks after Victor Oladipo posted a video on his Instagram account showing himself shooting, the two-time All-Star is back at it again, this time doing dribbling dills.

In a post from basketball trainer Micah Lancaster, Oladipo is shown back on the training table, dribbling with both hands from his training table.

While Oladipo still doesn't have a timetable for his return to full basketball activities, the guard is still taking a no-days-off mentality.

"If I were in bed all day I'd really drive myself crazy," said Oladipo in a recent interview. "This is going to be a process and I've embraced that. I'm going to learn a lot during this time and I'm going to grow a lot during this time. And I'm looking forward to that growth."