Oladipo, Turner Attending USA Basketball Minicamp

Pacers stars Victor Oladipo and Myles Turner arrived in Las Vegas on Wednesday, ready to participate in a three-day minicamp with USA Basketball.

Oladipo and Turner were among 35 players named to the 2018-20 USA Men's National Team pool in April. The 12-man teams for both the 2019 FIBA World Cup and the 2020 Olympics are expected to comprised of players from that 35-man pool.

While there is no major international competition this summer, many of the players in the national team pool are gathering in Las Vegas this week for meetings and practices. Leading the camp is San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, who has taken over for Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski as national team head coach.

“I’m excited to wear those three letters across my chest.”@Original_Turner checks in from @usabasketball Mini-Camp in Las Vegas! pic.twitter.com/vw45T6qz19 — NBA (@NBA) July 25, 2018

On Wednesday, Oladipo and Turner arrived in Vegas, signed a few autographs, posed for photos, and took part in introductory meetings. Practices are scheduled to begin on Thursday.

Stay tuned for more updates from the USA Basketball minicamp as the week progresses.