Oladipo Soars to 15th in ESPN's Player Rankings

As ESPN continued its rankings of the NBA's top 100 players, Victor Oladipo soared up the charts, moving from 78th last season all the way to 15th.

Oladipo marks the sixth Pacers player to land on ESPN's #NBArank list this season, with Myles Turner (48), Thaddeus Young (86), Tyreke Evans (87), Domantas Sabonis (89), and Darren Collison (94) all making the list earlier this week.

The ranking is five spots higher than Sports Illustrated had Oladipo (20th) in their annual rankings revealed last week.

Oladipo — who made his first All-Star Game this past season — was ranked ahead of perennial NBA All-Stars such as Kyrie Irving (20), Klay Thompson (19), and Draymond Green (16).

"There are a lot of things to credit for Oladipo's monumental breakout in 2017-18: a new chiseled body, a commitment to film and conditioning, an understanding of what it takes to play at a high level every night, more opportunity, a new situation and new teammates," writes ESPN's Royce Young. "Or you could just say it's because he wasn't playing with Russell Westbrook anymore. But that does a disservice to the work and evolution of Oladipo, reinventing himself as a multifaceted scorer, and the fresh, reliable franchise face for the Pacers."

Last season, Oladipo averaged career bests in points (23.1), assists (4.3), rebounds (5.2), and steals (2.4).

But as ESPN notes, "The question he faces is a tough one for any player making a star leap: What now? Can he do it again -- or even elevate to another level?"