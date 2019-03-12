Oladipo Showcases Recovery By Draining Threes

Nothing can stop Victor Oladipo from getting buckets.

In yet another video showcasing his recovery from surgery for a ruptured quad tendon, Oladipo shows that his 3-point shot is still very much intact, even with a brace still fitted to his right leg.

While he's shooting, Vic says "They say you gotta crawl before you can walk. They say you gotta walk before you can run."

After splashing his last shot from the corner, Vic finishes it off by saying "Either way, I'm truly unbreakable."

Comeback SZN is upon us @VicOladipo takes his first steps since his season ending knee injury! #TrulyUnbreakable pic.twitter.com/5Wo9LxTz1o — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 12, 2019

Oladipo, who has already posted videos from his recovery in Miami of himself dribbling and shooting from a training table, is clearly bringing his relentless mentality towards making a comeback stronger than ever.

While there still isn't a timetable for Oladipo's return, every step along the way is a positive one for the two-time All-Star, who has left little doubt that he's #TrulyUnbreakable.