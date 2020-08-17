Oladipo Set for Return to Playoff Stage

On Tuesday afternoon, Victor Oladipo will take the floor for his first playoff game in 28 months.

Back in April 2018, Oladipo was the talk of the NBA, going toe-to-toe with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round. The Pacers very nearly dethroned James' (at the time) seven-year reign over the Eastern Conference, pushing the Cavs to seven games, and Oladipo was the biggest reason why.

Oladipo was brilliant in his first postseason appearance with the Blue & Gold. He hit 6-of-9 3-pointers and tallied 32 points, six rebounds, four assists, and four steals as the Pacers stole Game 1 in Cleveland. He was even better with Indiana facing elimination in Game 6, posting a triple-double with 28 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists (plus four steals) in a 34-point victory.

Oladipo finished the series averaging 22.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2.4 steals over seven games while shooting nearly 40 percent from 3-point range. It was the culmination of a superb first season in Indiana, a season that included the accolades of Oladipo's first All-Star selection and the NBA's Most Improved Player Award.

But Oladipo enters this postseason in a different place. His ruptured quad tendon in Jan. 2019 forced him to watch from the sidelines last April as the Pacers were swept out of the first round by Boston.

After a grueling year-plus rehab, Oladipo finally returned to action on Jan. 29, only to have his season interrupted after just 13 games due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. After a four-month hiatus, he joined his teammates in Orlando initially with the plan of sitting out the NBA restart, but eventually decided he felt good enough to play.

PLAYOFF CENTRAL: See More at Pacers.com/Playoffs »

Oladipo has played in three scrimmages and six seeding games in Orlando (he was held out of one half of a back-to-back and then also rested in Friday's regular season finale). His stat line has been solid — he averaged 16 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists over the six seeding games — and he has shown the same speed and burst that made him a two-time All-Star.

Most importantly, however, Oladipo is healthy, getting in valuable game repetitions as he continues to work back toward his previous All-Star level.

When he takes the court for Game 1 against Miami, Oladipo certainly won't be taking the moment for granted.

"Just being able to play the game period, whether it's in a regular season game, playoff game… just being able to put the ball in the rim, run around, play basketball in general is a blessing," Oladipo said following Monday's practice.

"It's been obviously a rough road, but my better days are ahead. I truly believe that."

Oladipo has not had any setbacks with his knee since the restart, fully participating in practices in Orlando. With the possibility of a long playoff run looming, Oladipo reiterated that he feels healthy enough to continue playing.

"I feel good just like I felt good coming into the bubble," Oladipo said. "At the end of the day, I know I'm not 100 percent yet, but I feel good. And I think everybody understands that and knows that. I'm just going to go out there and compete and do what I can to help my team win."

Two years ago, Oladipo was the focal point of Indiana's offense against Cleveland. The Cavaliers adjusted by trapping and double-teaming him, forcing other players to beat them. The Pacers — Bojan Bogdanovic's Game 3 outburst aside — simply didn't have the necessary firepower to come to Oladipo's defense.

This time around, however, Oladipo finds himself in a potentially more enviable role.

With All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis out indefinitely, the Pacers have recrafted their offensive around the scoring abilities of T.J. Warren, who was named to the All-Seeding Games First Team after averaging 31 points over his first six contests. Malcolm Brogdon also initiates a lot of Indiana's offense from the point guard position and averaged 18.2 points, 6 rebounds, and 6.3 assists in the seeding games.

Those two playmakers will likely draw the attention of Miami's best defenders, Jimmy Butler and Jae Crowder, meaning Oladipo could have a mismatch he can exploit with his burst.

When the Pacers and Heat met at full strength last Monday, Oladipo scored a team-high 14 points on 4-of-9 shooting (3-of-5 from 3-point range), but Miami dominated the second half en route to a 114-92 win. Indiana struggled as a team offensively in that contest, shooting just 39.3 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Oladipo, however, doesn't put too much stock in that performance.

"We just didn't play well," he said Monday. "They obviously did a great job with us during the regular season and we understand that. But we're prepared for this battle in this seven-game series.

"We're going to take it one game at a time and we're going to compete at a high level. We're looking forward to the challenge."