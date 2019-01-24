NBAE/Getty Images
Oladipo Receives Outpouring of Support on Twitter After Injury
Following Victor Oladipo's injury during the second quarter of Wednesday's game against the Raptors, social media began to light up with messages of support for the Pacers' All-Star guard. While many of messages came from fellow NBA players, there was also a great deal of support shown by entertainers, media members, and local athletes.
Prayers up for my brother @VicOladipo ... we got you fam and will hold it down for you brother .... #PacerNation @Pacers speedy recovery....
— Thad Young (@yungsmoove21) January 24, 2019
‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ @VicOladipo
— LeBron James (@KingJames) January 24, 2019
Prayers up @VicOladipo
— Devin Booker (@DevinBook) January 24, 2019
Dwyane Wade didn’t know about Vic Oladipo after the Heat game tonight. Clearly upset when he got the word. pic.twitter.com/fex2Wx28P9
— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) January 24, 2019
Back to my positive vibes.. everybody pray for @VicOladipo !
— Paul George (@Yg_Trece) January 24, 2019
Prayers up to my brother @VicOladipo #Family pic.twitter.com/05Dd3wLJMA
— Domantas Sabonis (@Dsabonis11) January 24, 2019
for my slime Vic Oladipo! Good spirit. Get right soon G!
— Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) January 24, 2019
Thinking positive thoughts for @VicOladipo, be strong and positive in this moment.. #WeCanRebuildHim
— Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) January 24, 2019
.@VicOladipo has never folded in the face of adversity and that’s why Indianapolis has become his city. We are all hoping for a good prognosis and a speedy recovery. Looking forward to being back on the court with you soon. - Joe pic.twitter.com/1nySsiKAK6
— Mayor Joe Hogsett (@IndyMayorJoe) January 24, 2019
Wishing @vicoladipo the very best.
— OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) January 24, 2019
Too great of a person to be down for long speedy recovery bro @VicOladipo
— Edmond Sumner (@EdmondSumner) January 24, 2019
@VicOladipo praying for u my brother.
— Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) January 24, 2019
Prayers up to my guy @VicOladipo. Sending prayers your way, stay strong
— Chris Paul (@CP3) January 24, 2019
Stay strong @VicOladipo
— Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) January 24, 2019
Please pray for my brother @VicOladipo. Hate to see anyone experience any type of injury; especially a hard working, high character dude like him. He will be back and better than ever!!!
— Davon Reed (@ClutchREED_5) January 24, 2019
Our thoughts & best wishes to @VicOladipo // #NBAFamily
— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) January 24, 2019
Prayers up young bro @VicOladipo. Stay strong. Wishing nothing but the best for you.
— Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 24, 2019
Thinking about you, @VicOladipo!
— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) January 24, 2019
All of Indy and race fans everywhere are sending good vibes your way @VicOladipo. Get better soon. https://t.co/hDtDk88BIr
— Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) January 24, 2019
Prayers up to @VicOladipo speedy recovery brudda!
— Danny Green (@DGreen_14) January 24, 2019
Lord please protect and look after @VicOladipo
— Rosalyn Gold-Onwude (@ROSGO21) January 24, 2019
also prayers up to @VicOladipo maaan. Safe and quick recovery
— James Harden (@JHarden13) January 24, 2019
Man praying for my guy @VicOladipo
— Caris LeVert (@CarisLeVert) January 24, 2019
@VicOladipo praying for you my brotha!! https://t.co/yktQ1GSvy4
— Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) January 24, 2019
Prayers up for my homie @VicOladipo
— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) January 24, 2019
Prayers for my guy @VicOladipo !!! You’ll come back stronger from this!!!
— Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) January 24, 2019