Oladipo Receives Outpouring of Support on Twitter After Injury

Following Victor Oladipo's injury during the second quarter of Wednesday's game against the Raptors, social media began to light up with messages of support for the Pacers' All-Star guard. While many of messages came from fellow NBA players, there was also a great deal of support shown by entertainers, media members, and local athletes.

Prayers up for my brother @VicOladipo ... we got you fam and will hold it down for you brother .... #PacerNation @Pacers speedy recovery.... — Thad Young (@yungsmoove21) January 24, 2019

Dwyane Wade didn’t know about Vic Oladipo after the Heat game tonight. Clearly upset when he got the word. pic.twitter.com/fex2Wx28P9 — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) January 24, 2019

Back to my positive vibes.. everybody pray for @VicOladipo ! — Paul George (@Yg_Trece) January 24, 2019

for my slime Vic Oladipo! Good spirit. Get right soon G! — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) January 24, 2019

Thinking positive thoughts for @VicOladipo, be strong and positive in this moment.. #WeCanRebuildHim — Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) January 24, 2019

.@VicOladipo has never folded in the face of adversity and that’s why Indianapolis has become his city. We are all hoping for a good prognosis and a speedy recovery. Looking forward to being back on the court with you soon. - Joe pic.twitter.com/1nySsiKAK6 — Mayor Joe Hogsett (@IndyMayorJoe) January 24, 2019

Wishing @vicoladipo the very best. — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) January 24, 2019

Too great of a person to be down for long speedy recovery bro @VicOladipo — Edmond Sumner (@EdmondSumner) January 24, 2019

@VicOladipo praying for u my brother. — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) January 24, 2019

Prayers up to my guy @VicOladipo. Sending prayers your way, stay strong — Chris Paul (@CP3) January 24, 2019

Please pray for my brother @VicOladipo. Hate to see anyone experience any type of injury; especially a hard working, high character dude like him. He will be back and better than ever!!! — Davon Reed (@ClutchREED_5) January 24, 2019

Prayers up young bro @VicOladipo. Stay strong. Wishing nothing but the best for you. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 24, 2019

All of Indy and race fans everywhere are sending good vibes your way @VicOladipo. Get better soon. https://t.co/hDtDk88BIr — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) January 24, 2019

Prayers up to @VicOladipo speedy recovery brudda! — Danny Green (@DGreen_14) January 24, 2019

Lord please protect and look after @VicOladipo — Rosalyn Gold-Onwude (@ROSGO21) January 24, 2019

also prayers up to @VicOladipo maaan. Safe and quick recovery — James Harden (@JHarden13) January 24, 2019

Man praying for my guy @VicOladipo — Caris LeVert (@CarisLeVert) January 24, 2019

Prayers up for my homie @VicOladipo — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) January 24, 2019