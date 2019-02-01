Oladipo Named Reserve for 2019 NBA All-Star Game

INDIANAPOLIS – The National Basketball Association announced Thursday that Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo was named as a reserve for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game to be held Feb. 17 in Charlotte.

Due to an injury sustained in the Jan. 23 game against the Toronto Raptors, Oladipo will be unable to play in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game. He underwent successful surgery on Jan. 28 to repair a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee. He is expected to make a full recovery but will be out for the remainder of the 2018-19 season.

"I just want to thank the players, coaches, fans and media for voting for me, it's most appreciated," said Victor Oladipo. "I am honestly speechless just knowing I have the support of my peers, people I look up to and admire, as well as the fans. All I can say is thank you and I am working on coming back stronger not just physically, but mentally as well. Also, a special thank you to the Pacers' organization and the state of Indiana for showing me love and support during this time. I hope everyone continues to spread that love and positivity. To my teammates and the coaching staff, I could not have done this without you guys."

In his sixth season in the NBA and second with the Pacers, Oladipo is a second-time NBA All-Star, having been named a reserve for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game. Along with the 2018 game, Oladipo previously participated in NBA All-Star Weekend in 2014 as part of the Rising Stars Challenge, and in 2015 as part of the Rising Stars Challenge and the Slam Dunk Contest.

Oladipo is the 13th Pacers player to be named to the All-Star team (Don Buse, Billy Knight, Reggie Miller, Detlef Schrempf, Rik Smits, Dale Davis, Jermaine O’Neal, Brad Miller, Ron Artest, Danny Granger, Roy Hibbert and Paul George are the others).