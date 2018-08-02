NBAE/Getty Images
Oladipo Lights Up Miami Pro League with 54 Points
It may be summer, but Victor Oladipo looks like he's in midseason form.
While playing in the Miami Pro League, Oladipo dropped a ridiculous 54 points on the competition, showcasing his full offensive repertoire in the process.
Victor Oladipo with a CRAZY 54 points last night @VicOladipo @MiamiProLeague_ pic.twitter.com/yMqwIFmKuV
— Overtime (@overtime) August 1, 2018
The impressive performance unsurprisingly earned Oladipo the Player of the Game Award, as he added eight rebounds and two assists in the do-it-all showcase.
S/O to Tuesday Night’s Game2 “Player of the Game” Vic Oladipo aka “OVERDOSE” for torching the court with a 54pt performance along w/ 8rebs and 2 assists to put #HCGDietMiami over the top and advance to the semifinals with an impressive victory over #GForce last night! #GetFamiliar #MiamiProLeague #PlayerOfTheGame #VicOladipo #Overdose #HCGDietMiami #Miami #Summer #Basketball #League #EarnYourName #ThisIsMIAMIPRO
While the level of competition obviously isn't quite up to par with the NBA, the scoring output brought back memories of Oladipo's insane 47-point night during Indiana's overtime victory over the Nuggets in December.
Luckily for Oladipo, the defense during the Miami Pro League game wasn't at the level that Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich was guarding him with during the Team USA minicamp.
#Spurs coach Gregg Popovich with the lock down defense on Victor Oladipo during Team USA minicamp. pic.twitter.com/aHg9DKk8oG
— John Elizondo (@johndelizondo) July 27, 2018