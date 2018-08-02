Oladipo Lights Up Miami Pro League with 54 Points

It may be summer, but Victor Oladipo looks like he's in midseason form.

While playing in the Miami Pro League, Oladipo dropped a ridiculous 54 points on the competition, showcasing his full offensive repertoire in the process.

The impressive performance unsurprisingly earned Oladipo the Player of the Game Award, as he added eight rebounds and two assists in the do-it-all showcase.

While the level of competition obviously isn't quite up to par with the NBA, the scoring output brought back memories of Oladipo's insane 47-point night during Indiana's overtime victory over the Nuggets in December.

Luckily for Oladipo, the defense during the Miami Pro League game wasn't at the level that Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich was guarding him with during the Team USA minicamp.