Oladipo Lands on Bleacher Report's Power 50 List

When people describe Victor Oladipo's personality, they often use the term "glowing" to explain his impact on teammates and fans. Apparently, Bleacher Report felt the same way.

After releasing their list of 2018's Most Influential People in Sports Culture, Oladipo landed in the list category of those who "Glow Up", alongside NBAer Donovan Mitchell and World Cup Champion Kylian Mbappe.

In a complimenting article by Tom Haberstroh, Oladipo's two-way game draws praise along with his off-court passion for creating music.

Haberstroh highlights Oladipo's offseason workouts that he did with Miami-based trainer David Alexander as part of his transformation from a solid NBA player to an All-Star.