Oladipo: "I Need to be more Aggressive"

Victor Oladipo's nature is to grow increasingly upbeat and optimistic in the face of mounting adversity, as if his smiling face can ward off the demons of doubt.

That's why he was calm, talkative and eager to get back to work following the Pacers' 120-96 loss to Philadelphia at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Pacers fell flat in the game that was accompanied by more hype than any of the season to date, playing poorly at both ends of the court, but they emerged from it 29-15 and claiming to know how to fix all that went wrong against the Sixers.

Oladipo, especially.

That would be a good thing, because he's in the worst offensive slump of his brief tenure with the Pacers. Having averaged 24.5 points last season, he's failed to reach 20 in any of the previous six games. The first four were simply the result of not shooting more than 15 times, but the previous two were problematic. He hit 2-of-11 shots in Tuesday's victory over Phoenix and 6-of-20 against the Sixers.

The greatest evidence of his need to take a different approach is that he didn't attempt a single free throw for the second time in three games. For a player who has the ball in his hands more than anyone else on the team and has the quickness to beat most defenders off the dribble, that's a blatant evidence of a problem.

"I just need to get back to being more aggressive," he said.

That poses a challenge, however, because Oladipo being less aggressive in putting up shots has done wonders for the Pacers' record. They had won seven of 11 games when he sat out, so he made a conscious effort to fit in after returning from his knee injury (which, by the way, he insists is no longer an issue).

It's worked out nicely, as the Pacers had won 13 of 17 games since his return before Thursday, but it wasn't bringing out his best game. Thursday's loss sent him in search of the fine line that will allow him to be aggressive without being disruptive to the offense.

"It's tough," he said. "I've been trying to figure it out for the past I don't know how many games since I've been back. But at the end of the day I just have to be myself. Do what I've been doing that got me to this level. There's nothing passive about me. I've got to be more aggressive and everything will take care of itself.

"I can't not be aggressive the past five or six games and then expect everything to be fine (tonight). That's now how flow works."



Photo Credit: NBAE/Getty Images

Oladipo didn't know it, but Pacers coach Nate McMillan had echoed those thoughts moments earlier. McMillan always preaches ball movement and balance in the offense, but that doesn't mean he wants Oladipo settling for jumpers and failing to put pressure on the defense.

"Take good shots but look to be aggressive; get something easy in transition maybe or get to the basket and get to the free throw line," McMillan said.

Thursday's loss, which televised nationally by TNT, with Reggie Miller providing commentary, will no doubt quiet those crying out for the Pacers to get more national media attention. They jumped to a 7-0 lead, so it can't be said they didn't come ready to play. They had two chances to extend the lead, but Oladipo missed a driving layup and Darren Collison missed a pull-up 3-pointer off a steal. Those two plays, rather than the fast start, turned out to be the ominous portion of the first quarter.

The Pacers hit just 40 percent of their field goal attempts, and needed to finish strong to get to that level. They hit just 9-of-29 3-pointers, while Philadelphia hit 18-of-34. Ball movement was lacking at times, but so was shooting accuracy even on unguarded shots. Even worse, McMillan said, the discouragement that comes from poor shooting led to a depressed defense.

"Defensively we just weren't there," he said. "(The Sixers) were pretty much getting whatever they wanted.

"You're going to have nights where the shots don't fall, and your defense has to hold them until the shots fall. We just gave in defensively."

Or, as Thaddeus Young put it:

"Our defense was trash."

The defense that ranked first in the NBA at the end of 2018 hasn't been seen much this year. The Pacers began the game aggressively, covering for one another as they're capable of doing so well, but gradually abandoned that effort as their offense stuttered. They've now permitted an average of 115.7 points in their previous seven games.

"Our defense was terrible," Oladipo said. "We could have done a better job. We could have made some adjustments we obviously didn't make, but it's a learning curve. It's one game. It's the NBA. It's one loss. But we can't let them pile up."

The Pacers' schedule will be far less forgiving over the season's final 12 weeks, with plenty of challenges as difficult as what Philadelphia posed on Thursday. Meeting them will require improvement in several areas, but Oladipo believes it begins with him.

"Games like this, playing against top dogs, I've got to be at my best," he said. "I'll be better, I promise."

Have a question for Mark? Want it to be on Pacers.com? Email him at askmontieth@gmail.com and you could be featured in his next mailbag.

Mark Montieth's book on the formation and groundbreaking seasons of the Pacers, "Reborn: The Pacers and the Return of Pro Basketball to Indianapolis," is available in bookstores throughout Indiana and on Amazon.com.

